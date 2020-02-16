Andhra Pradesh

Distribution of white ration cards begins in Krishna

Transport Minister Perni Nani and Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Saturday began the distribution of white ration cards to the beneficiaries at Mekavanipalem village in Krishna district as a pilot project.

Many of the 967 beneficiaries from the villages of Mekavanipalem and Gopuvanipalem received the cards.

All the beneficiaries would soon get the ration cards and a single village has been selected for the distribution of the ration cards in each Assembly constituency under the pilot project.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N.Sk.Khazavali has said that the new ration card would be issued within five days of receiving the application from the eligible family.

