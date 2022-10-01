Distance from family more painful for senior citizens than illness, says Collector

Poster released on helpline no. 14567 where complaints of harassment against elderly can be lodged

A 103-year-old woman, Tirupatamma, posing for a photograph with her granddaughter who belongs to the six generation, at a felicitation function for senior citizens held in connection with International Day for Older Persons in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Poster released on helpline no. 14567 where complaints of harassment against elderly can be lodged

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that several senior citizens were being forced to move to old age homes while their children were moving abroad.

He said senior citizens who were supposed to enjoy their retired life were subjected to mental agony due to disassociation with families and grandchildren in particular.

The Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens organised a function to mark International Day for Older Persons 2022 at Freedom Fighters’ Bhavan in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Rao along with MLA Malladi Vishnu felicitated 10 senior citizens.

Mr. Rao said that it was not right to leave one’s parents to their fate at old age homes. Being distanced from the family would cause more pain than any physical illness to senior citizens.

Mr. Vishnu said senior citizens aged over 80 should be considered super citizens and be provided with more facilities. He said everyone should learn to respect senior citizens and ensure their well-being.

A poster promoting the 14567 helpline to register complaints of harassment against senior citizens was released during the programme.

Complaints against abandoning, pension, and legal issues can be lodged by dialling the helpline. Also, information related to old age homes, welfare homes, hospitals and such other facilities would be provided by the helpline.