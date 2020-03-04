‘Disha initiative a trendsetter’

Home Minister M. Sucharitha on Tuesday said as many as 85 cases have been registered in the State under the Disha Bill since early February. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Disha police station here, Ms. Suchariatha said chargesheets had been filed in all the cases.

“The State government is focusing on preventing crime against women through the Disha initiative, though it is yet to become an Act. Many other States are keen to implement the Disha initiative,” she said. State Women Commission Chairperson V. Padma lauded the State government’s efforts to put check the crime against the women. DIG (Eluru Range) A.S.Khan, Krishna District SP M. Ravindranath Babu and ASP M. Sattibabu explained Ms. Sucharita about the facilities and deployment of sufficient staff at the Disha police station.

Transport Minister Perni Nani and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani participated in the programme.