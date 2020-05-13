Andhra Pradesh

Discoms asked to do random checking of electricity bills

‘Billing for March and April done in a scientific manner’

Energy Secretary N. Srikant has directed the distribution companies (Discoms) to carry out random checking of electricity bills, and thereby dispel the consumers’ doubts. He, however, insists that the billing for March and April has been done in a scientific manner.

Speaking to the CMDs of Discoms and superintending engineers, along with AP-Transco JMD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, through a video-conference on Wednesday, Mr. Srikant said the details of electricity bills of all the 1.45 crore consumers during the last two years should be posted on the Discoms’ websites in order to establish transparency and accuracy of the billing system.

‘Pay before June 30’

The government also decided to give time up to June 30 for paying the bills without any penalty.

Though the industrial and commercial activity remained closed due to the lockdown, the electricity demand reached 150 MU per day due to the enormous increase in domestic consumption.

Officials informed the Secretary that the total consumption for March and April had been divided on 50:50 ratio and old tariff category applied to March and new one to April. They also said the slab rates depended on monthly consumption during the present financial year (2020-21).

Monthly consumption below 75 units falls in category A and 75 to 225 units in category B, and if the consumption is above 225 units, it falls under category C as per the 2020-21 tariff order.

In 2019-20, the slab rates were calculated on the basis of consumption of the previous year. The domestic consumption increased during summer, and it caused an increase in the bill amount, the officials stated.

