Direct civic bodies to carry out water sample analysis, CM urged

33% of water samples in 26 cities in the country indicated high levels of lead, says E.A.S. Sarma

Forum for Better Visakha (FBV) convener and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to direct all municipalities to carry out water sample analysis at the consumer-end on a periodical basis and subject the process of analysis by an independent expert evaluation.

Quoting the analysis carried out by the Quality Council of India (QCI), he noted that 33% of the water samples taken in 26 cities in India have indicated high levels of lead. Lead-coated PVC pipes used extensively in urban drinking water systems seem to be the major contributor to lead poisoning of water. The water samples thus analysed indicated lead levels to be in excess of the Indian norm of 50 parts per billion, which is in itself a questionable one compared to the WHO norm of 10 parts per billion. Excess lead in the human body can cause neurological problems of the kind observed in Eluru. The impact of lead poisoning of water is far more deleterious on children. Lead in excess of 10 micrograms per decilitre causes serious learning problems in children. More than 70 different body ailments are attributable to excess lead present in the human body.

While appreciating the Chief Minister for visiting Eluru following the water poisoning, which had triggered a detailed investigation into the issue. He also sought that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development and the Panchayat Raj and Rural departments should be directed to constitute independent bodies of experts to inspect the catchment areas of all water reservoirs in the State that provide drinking water to the people and take such urgent measures that will minimise pollution.

The other suggestions by Mr. Sarma include examining the extent to which PVC pipes could be replaced by a more benign water conveyance piping system to minimise the likelihood of lead contamination of water, direct the departments concerned also to investigate how vehicle batteries containing lead were being disposed off and empowerment of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to rein in unsafe and polluting industries, which are flourishing in the State.