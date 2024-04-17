GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Digital AI gun donated to TTD’s dairy farm

The gun comes with an attached USB camera, and its movement into the cervix can be viewed through any android mobile phone to ensure successful insemination

April 17, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala Director K. Haranath Reddy receiving the digital AI gun for ‘pre cervicoscopy’, donated by Bhakta Malla Reddy Global Foundation’s (BMRGF) representative Sumathi Reddy, in Tirupati on Wednesday. Ramadevi Nimmanapalli, CEO of Pranjal Bio and the patent holder for the product, is also in the picture.

Bhakta Malla Reddy Global Foundation (BMRGF), a socio-cultural charitable organisation, has donated a digital artificial insemination (AI) gun to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala (dairy farm), here on Wednesday.

The foundation’s representative, Sumathi Reddy, formally handed over the donation to the dairy farm’s Director K. Haranath Reddy, in the presence of Ramadevi Nimmanapalli, Chief Executive Officer of Pranjal Bio Private Limited, the patent holder for the unique product used for pre cervicoscopy. The gun comes with an attached USB camera, and its movement into the cervix can be viewed through any android mobile phone to ensure successful insemination.

At present, the conception rate in India is just 30% due to the adoption of the blind method of passing the gun into the cervix to deposit the semen. “The process pierces through the inner walls and causes damage to the cervix, which may lead to complications due to infection,” observed Dr. Ramadevi.

While veterinarians can handle the process with care, the deployment of ‘Gopala Mitras’ to undertake AI often leaves the cattle with internal bleeding. “Our study confirmed that one in three animals suffered injury in cervix,” she said, adding that the use of this gun could enhance the conception rate up to 80-90%.

The product is already available with the Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments, while veterinary colleges in Rajasthan and Gujarat have procured the same for offering live demonstration to their students. “We thought of donating one to TTD, which is rendering ‘divine service’ to the cattle,” Dr. Ramadevi concluded.

