DIG does not rule out possibility of questioning Ayyanna, Bandaru

The TDP leaders allegedly accused YSRCP of having links with ganja smugglers

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Visakha Range, L.K.V. Ranga Rao, has not ruled out the possibility of questioning TDP leaders Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana over their reported statements on alleged links of the YSRCP with the ganja smugglers.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Ranga Rao, while responding to a question, said, “It is just a matter of time before the police question them. If anyone provides information on the alleged smuggling links, the police will question them.”

The DIG addressed the media to give clarification on the questioning of TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu on his statements on ‘ganja mafia’.

Lambasingi incident

“For the last two to three weeks, the Telangana police have been taking the help of the Vizag police to arrest any accused having links with ganja smugglers. But in the incident at Lambasingi in Visakha Agency, the Telangana police have not taken the Vizag police into confidence,” Mr. Raga Rao said.

A police team from Nalgonda in Telangana had opened fire reportedly in self-defence near Lambasingi on Sunday when it was allegedly attacked by locals. The police team was reportedly leading an accused to a smuggling den.

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Ananda Babu, while addressing the media, had alleged a bigger conspiracy and links with the ganja mafia.

“To seek clarification, the district police had gone to the house of Mr. Ananda Babu last night (on Monday). Mr. Babu had asked the police to visit him in the morning. The police have questioned him regarding his statements as a witness but not as an accused. However, the TDP leader was unable to give any information,” Mr. Ranga Rao said.

“We have served notices on him under the relevant sections of the CrPC and asked him to cooperate by giving information on the alleged ganja smuggling,” the DIG said.

Sucharitha’s ‘remarks’

However, when the media personnel asked the DIG whether the police would question Home Minister M. Sucharitha’s alleged remark that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was a ganja smuggler, the DIG said he was not aware of any such statement and that he would not comment without knowing facts.

“Ganja smuggling is not new. It has been there in Vizag Agency since decades. The police, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), the excise personnel and other agencies are making efforts to curb ganja smuggling,” he said, and appealed to the people to come forward and provide information regarding ganja smuggling in the Agency area.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao was present.