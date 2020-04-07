Dialysis free at 15 private hospitals in Krishna district: Collector

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Tuesday announced that 19 hospitals, including four government hospitals in the district, would offer free dialysis for chronic kidney ailment patients hereafter.

After noting that many patients who need to undergo dialysis at regular intervals were facing a lot of troubles due to lockdown, Mr. Imtiaz ensured that private hospitals provided free dialysis for the needy. He asked the patients to undergo dialysis in the hospitals nearest to them and not tend to travel long distances.

The private hospitals that would offer free dialysis are in and around the city are Aayush Hospital, three Andhra Hospitals branches in the city in Governorpet and Bhavanipuram, Capital Hospitals, Kamineni Hospitals, LifeLine Trimurty Hospital, Nagarjuna Hospital, Sentini Hospital, Anu Hospitals, Sri Swarupa Super Speciality Hospital, Time Hospital, Vijaya Super Speciality Hospital. In Gudivada Annapurna Multi Speciality Hospital and Andhra Hospital in Machilipatnam will also offer the service.

Among government hospitals, dialysis would be provided at District Hospital, Machilipatnam; Area Hospital, Nuzvid; CHC, Jaggaiapeta, and Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.