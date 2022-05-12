Dial 104 for complaints related to Health Dept.: Official

Officials told to conduct fever survey in all districts

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu has said that the 104 helpline will be strengthened in a week and will be used to address complaints related to the health department by the public.

According to a release, Mr. Babu on Thursday conducted a video conference with all the District Collectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Babu said public could dial 104 and lodge their complaints related to Arogyasri, ambulances, demand for excess money by ambulance drivers and others. He said there would be a swift response to the complaints.

Vaccination

Mr. Babu asked the Collectors to speed up precautionary dose vaccination for senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers. He asked the officials to conduct the fever survey without fail in their districts.

The district administrations were asked to review the situation of fire safety systems and other aspects related to hospital buildings.

He said the state government had allocated ₹650 crore for medicines and that there would be no dearth of funds for medicines at hospitals.

Mr. Babu asked the Collectors to frequently review the facilities, sanitation and other aspects of the government hospitals and respond to complaints immediately.