Dharmavaram Municipal Chairperson Nirmala resigns (WITH PHOTO)

May 02, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - DHARMAVARAM (SSS DIST.)

Dharmavaram Municipal Chairperson Lingam Nirmala resigned from her post on Tuesday as part of the earlier internal agreement within YSR Congress Party ward members, that she would be made the municipal chairperson for the BC Woman Reserved position for a period of two years.

A Municipal Council meeting was held on Tuesday and the chairperson handed over her resignation letter to Assistant Commissioner Madhusudan Reddy. The council will meet on May 5 to approve the resignation of the outgoing chairperson and will elect a new woman as the chairperson.

According to the party sources, Kacherla Lakshmi is likely to become the next chairperson till the end of the council’s period. Ms. Nirmala, who was the ninth chairperson of the council, thanked Dharmavaram MLA for cooperating in the development of the town.