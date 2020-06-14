Dharmavaram MLA’s gunman dies of COVID

Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy’s gunman was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Sunday, two days after his death. He had been working as a gunman for the past 12 years.

“The gunman had a fever a fortnight ago, but he did not opt for the COVID test fearing the social stigma surrounding the infection. He had neglected his health,” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy told the media on Sunday.

However, his throat swab was taken later and the test result was revealed on Sunday and he was confirmed positive.

MLA tests negative

Meanwhile, three other gunmen of the MLA and three staff members working in the MLA’s office have also been tested positive.

All the six persons have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, the MLA said, adding that he had undergone the test for COVID and the result came negative.

The MLA appealed to people not to shying way from undergoing COVID-19 test, fearing the social stigma.

“People showing symptoms of fever must go for COVID test to ensure that they do not spread the virus in case they have contracted the infection,” the MLA added.