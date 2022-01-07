Dharmavaram legislator accused of grabbing land

Former MLA demands CBI probe into the issue

YSRCP legislator from Dharmavaram Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy has amassed wealth and grabbed land, former MLA G. Suryanarayana (popularly known as Varadapuram Suri) has alleged.

Demanding a CBI probe into the issue, Mr. Suryanarayana told the media here on Thursday that he was planning to meet the Governor to seek a probe into the disproportionate assets of Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.

In the affidavit submitted during the 2019 elections, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy had declared ₹5 crore as his entire wealth, Mr. Suryanaryana said.

“But now, the MLA owns a fleet of cars valued at nearly ₹5 crore. Besides, he owns 10 horses and three boats, which cost another ₹3 crore. These are in addition to the palatial guest house he has constructed allegedly by occupying 15 acres of Dharmavaram Tank and getting 25 acres of assigned pattas registered in the name of his brother’s wife in blatant violation of all norms,” alleged Mr. Suryanarayana.

Showing the satellite images of the guest house and the tank that had been allegedly occupied by the MLA in support of his allegations, Mr. Suryanarayana said that when he sought the link documents of the assigned land by invoking the provisions of the RTI Act, the RDO and the MRO had replied that they did not have them.

Mr. Suryanarayana further alleged that 20 new survey numbers had been created for the occupied portions of the tank and land around the guest house.

“About 2,000 acres of farmland under the Dharmavaram Tank have gone without water for three years to serve the MLA’s guest house so that it can act as a private water body for the MLA to operate his boats to reach his guest house,” Mr. Suryanarayana alleged.