Dharmana, Botcha urge representatives of local bodies to vote for YSRCP candidate in MLC election

February 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Tuesday said that the YSRCP would protect the interests of every section of the society and provide opportunities for all backward classes and Kapu community.

Along with Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, he participated in the party district general body meeting here. Mr. Prasada Rao urged all ZPTC and MPTC members and councillors of municipalities to vote for the YSRCP candidate Narthu Rama Rao in the local body MLC election. He alleged that opposition parties were trying to take advantage by highlighting that Kapu community had been ignored in the selection of the candidate.

“The YSRCP high command has made Palavalasa Vikrant of the Kapu community as MLC recently. Reddi Shanti of the community is the MLA of Patapatnam. Though the party has given due recognition to Kapus, some vested interests are targeting the party on this ground,“ he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana, who is in-charge of Srikakulam district, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had selected Mr. Rama Rao as the candidate as the Yadava community never got an opportunity to enter the legislature from Srikakulam district.