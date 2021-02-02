DGP lauds police officers’ decision on COVID vaccine

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has praised the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) members for agreeing to take the COVID-19 vaccine after the gram panchayat elections.
Speaking to the media at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Monday, the DGP said: “Police are facing a challenging situation to attend for election duties, take COVID vaccine and provide bandobust for vaccination (at the centres).”
After a series of deliberations, the association members have decided to take the COVID vaccine later and attend to bandobust and cooperate for peaceful conduct of the elections, he said.
Association president J. Srinivas, honorary presidents Chandrashekar and said the decision was taken discussing the matter with the family members and the officers. APPOA vice-president B. Swarnalatha and secretary Md. Mastan Khan thanked the family members for cooperating them for taking the decision on COVID-19 vaccine and to abide by the Constitution.
Earlier, APPOA honorary president Y. Srihari, and vice-president B. Jagan Mohan Reddy advisor G. Shankar Reddy and treasurer M. Somashekar Reddy held discussions with the DGP, Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, IG (Police Welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna and other officers on the issue.
