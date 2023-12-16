GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DGP awards presented to 77 police personnel in State

15 SPs got gold medals and the remaining received silver and bronze medals, says Rajendranath Reddy

December 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy presenting the DGP DISC Award to Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan at Mangalagiri on Saturday.

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy presenting the DGP DISC Award to Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan at Mangalagiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy presented DGP’s Disc Awards to 77 police personnel who exhibited extraordinary performance in detecting cases.

Officers from the Additional Director General (ADG) rank to constables received the awards at a programme held at the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Saturday.

“Gold, bronze and silver medals have been presented to the officers who performed well in detecting the cases in 2022,” the DGP said.

Fifteen SPs received gold medals while the remaining officers have been honoured with silver and bronze medals, he added.

About 165 grave cases were given to Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in 2022, in which the conviction rate was 100%.

“Very soon DGP’s Disc Awards would be presented to the best officers in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Crime Investigation Department (CID), APSP, Greyhounds, Octopus, Intelligence and other wings,” the DGP said.

The awards are intended to recognise the services of the officers and encourage them, he said.

