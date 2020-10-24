Devotees will not be allowed for ‘Sirimanotsavam’ this year

Two-day lockdown in Vizianagaram district from tomorrow

A complete lockdown will be imposed in Vizianagaram district on Monday and Tuesday to avoid pilgrim rush at public places for the ‘Sirimanotsavam’ at the Pyditalli Ammavari temple here.

The temple authorities are gearing up to celebrate ‘Tolellu utsavam’ on Monday and ‘Sirimanotsavam’ on Tuesday (October 27).

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival, which usually draws huge crowds not only from the district and the State but also from Odisha, this year will be celebrated without the participation of devotees. Shops and establishments too will not be allowed to open on the two days.

Barricades put up

Authorities of the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation have put up barricades at all important junctions such as Clock Tower, Simhachalam Meda, Dasannapeta, and water tank that lead to the temple.

Only a few persons, who include a few from the fishermen community as per tradition, will be allowed to participate, provided they test negative for COVID-19, according to district Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari.

Dr. Hari Jawaharlal, reviewing the arrangements for the festival on Saturday, said all the rituals associated with the festival would be performed.

“Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana would offer the ‘pattu vastrams’ to the deity on behalf of the government as it is a State festival,” he added.