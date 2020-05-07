Andhra Pradesh

Devotees miss ‘visual treat’ as Vasanthotsavam goes private

The processional deity of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru gets a celestial bath on the second day of the annual Vasanthotsavam at the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Thursday.

The processional deity of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru gets a celestial bath on the second day of the annual Vasanthotsavam at the Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on Thursday.  

TTD closes doors to the public in view of the lockdown

Hundreds of devotees missed out on the grand ‘Vasanthotsavam’ this year, which is being conducted behind closed doors in ‘Ekantham’ at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple here.

The three-day festival, which began on Wednesday and ends on Friday, is being conducted as a private affair in the presence of a handful of priests and officials. As all of its temples are still closed to the public due to the lockdown, the TTD management has decided not to allow the public into the temples even though the government had come up with guidelines for partial relaxation of the lockdown.

With the processional deity of Goddess Padmavathi was seated on a pedestal at Srikrishna Mukha Mandapam in the temple, the temple priests performed ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) with milk, honey, curd, tender coconut water and a rich paste made of sandal, turmeric and vermilion as per the Pancharatra Agama doctrine.

Deputy Executive Officer Jhansi Rani, TTD’s Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu and Kankana Bhattar (performing priest) Manikantha Swamy and Assistant Executive Officer Subramanyam attended the rituals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 11:57:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/devotees-miss-visual-treat-as-vasanthotsavam-goes-private/article31530019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY