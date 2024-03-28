GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development derailed in Atmakur in last ten years: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy 

The State will witness double-engine growth under NDA rule, with a visionary like N. Chandrababu Naidu leading from the front, he says

March 28, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Anam Ramanarayana Reddy 

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Minister and TDP candidate for Atmakur Assembly constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that no tangible development is visible in the constituency in the last decade.

He was referring to the period after he left the constituency, which thereon remained in the hands of the Mekapati family. Addressing the media on Thursday at the launch of ‘Praja Galam’, the campaign for the National Democratic Alliance in the constituency, he said that the “dark period” was marred by destruction and inactivity on the development front.

Mr. Reddy, who handled the Municipal Administration portfolio in the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy cabinet, expressed concern over how “development had taken a back seat” in the current government. He appealed to the voters of the State and his constituency to vote out the incumbent government to bring back development there.

Mr. Reddy said that the State would witness double-engine growth under the NDA rule, with a visionary like N. Chandrababu Naidu leading from the front.

Accompanied by Nellore MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy prayed at the Dargah in AS Peta.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / National Democratic Alliance / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.