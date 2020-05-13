Andhra Pradesh

Developed roads, communication in Rampa Agency, says outgoing ITDA Project Officer

Nishanth Kumar has been transferred as Anantapur Joint Collector

Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Nishanth Kumar on Wednesday recollected his contribution towards improvement in road infrastructure and communication system in the Rampa Agency during his tenure. Mr. Nishanth has been transferred as Joint Collector, Anantapur district.

In a private programme held here, Rampachodavaram Assistant Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal has lauded the cooperation from Mr. Nishanth in the prevention of Left Wing Extremist activities in the tribal heartland in the Rampa Agency.

In an interaction with various officials and ITDA staff, Mr. Nishanth has said that the road infrastructure projects, banking, and health services improved over the two years would remain his remarkable contributions in the Agency.

