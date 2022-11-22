  1. EPaper
Develop passion, commitment to studies, ISRO Chief tells students

Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning celebrates 41st annual convocation

November 22, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath being honoured at the 41st convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institue of Higher Learning at Puttaparthi on Tuesday.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath being honoured at the 41st convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institue of Higher Learning at Puttaparthi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath opined that every student can reach great heights in both personal and professional life by developing key attributes like passion, commitment, excellence, determination, focus, and learnability. 

Delivering the convocation address at the 41st annual convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), a deemed to be university, at Prasanthi Nilayam here on Tuesday, he said in the changing India’s socio-economic landscape, while the electronics and IT revolution had shaped the past few years, the future would see a fusion of many of the emerging technologies that would define the world.

“Students must be ready to embrace change and unlearn and learn regularly to cope with the speed of technological advancement and become a nation of innovators, technology disruptors, and startups based on Atma Nirbhar Bharat to usher in a new technologically powerful and leading nation,” Mr. Somanath said.

Chancellor K. Chakravarthi admitted candidates to their degrees. Following the invocatory Veda chanting from Taittiriya Upanishad, on the request of Vice-Chancellor C.B. Sanjeevi, the convocation was declared open in the recorded voice of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The Vice-Chancellor said that currently there were 19 ongoing research projects with an outlay of over ₹6.9 crore.

