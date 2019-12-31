Despite election year, southern Rayalaseema by and large peaceful

Unlike in the past, the southern Rayalaseema region remained by and large peaceful in 2019, an election year, where the political parties were at loggerheads, along with their warring groups.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Gajarao Bhupal released crime records data that showed 26 murders and 32 attempt to murders reported this year. 229 died in 530 road accidents in the small police district comprising 11 mandals. A total of 208 cases of crime were reported against women, while children fell victim in 37 cases. The department categorised rape into three, viz., lust, love affair and with fake promise of marriage, which recorded seven, six and eight cases respectively. Mr. Bhupal said the department solved 244 cases of white collar offences, which included 175 cheating, 66 on IT-related fraud and three pertaining to criminal breach of trust.

Crime rate saw a surge in the various sub-divisions under Chittoor police district in the year. Cops guided by Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar laid much emphasis on traffic, prevention of road accidents, highway patrolling, formation of ‘Mahila Mitra’ teams to crack the whip on violence and crime against women. The district saw 68 murders against 60 in 2018. Four cases of murder for gain and 58 attempt to murder cases are indicative of a deeper malaise.

Organised crime

Police in Kadapa district, known for faction its background, cracked the whip on organised crime by taking up ‘Nakabandi’ and ‘Palle Nidra’ on a regular basis. Quite surprisingly, the district police led by Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan dealt with an iron hand those smuggling gutkha and ganja and seized huge quantities of the contraband. A total of 303 persons were arrested this year alone pertaining to 146 cases by seizing gutkha packets worth ₹82.04 lakh. This is in sharp contrast to 37 cases booked in 2018, when Gutkha worth ₹42.35 lakh was seized. Matka and cricket betting were also contained to a great extent.