Despite a big bloom of flowers, Kuppam growers reap misery

Over three thousand floriculture farmers in the tri-State junction of Kuppam are staring at a bleak future, with business coming to a halt across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu ever since March 22, the day on which the Janata Curfew was announced.

Kuppam region, which enjoys moderate weather throughout the year, is known for producing some of the best quality flowers of several prime varieties. The floriculture belt is spread over 2,000 acres in Kuppam, Shantipuram, Gudupalle, V. Kota, Baireddipalle, Palamaner and Gangavaram mandals. The floriculture mostly involves small and marginal farmers here, making it a cottage industry.

The flower varieties that enjoy high demand are chamanti, rose and jasmine. The hues and shades, an array of exquisite varieties, bring hoards of flower merchants to the region from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The farmers, who call themselves horticulturists and floriculturists, do business with flower merchants in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada. Four express trains transport their produce to these cities. It is estimated that over six tonnes of flowers find their way to the markets there daily. Apart from this, merchants arrive here from Kolar and Chennai to lift the stocks by road.

Krishnappa, who owns a green house in Shantipuram, said that during the last one and a half months, his business prospects went south. “We have two marriage seasons, one in each half of the year. We send high quality roses of the choicest varieties and hues based on the demand from customers. Locally, we sell roses for ₹8 per flower. The same is sold for ₹40 apiece in metro cities. Ever since the lockdown, our business has come to a complete stop with no marriages or any other functions,” he said.

Another young farmer Gowtham of Kuppam said that he never saw anything like this in his 15 years of experience. “We feel like breaking down as we see our flowers withering before our very eyes,” Mr. Gowtham said.

At present, the sale of roses and jasmine has come down by 90%, while just a nominal stock was being circulated locally. “The flowers we send would adorn the deities in some of the big temples in Bengaluru. As the rituals are now going on without devotees, the deities are being adorned with a simple garland without all the colourful decorations,” he said.

About a tonne of flowers of Chamanti and Banthi variety used to be transported to Vijayawada daily through buses from Kuppam. Now, this too has come to a halt.

The merchants state that the closure of temples for devotees and indefinite postponement of marriages and other auspicious functions, and making cremations and burials in the simplest manner, had dealt a death blow to their business. Yet they are hopeful of revival after around three months.

A horticulture official said the normal to excessive rainfall in several parts of Kuppam region last year has had a good impact on floriculture, with great yields this year. “It’s a big bloom, but farmers are reaping misery,” he said.