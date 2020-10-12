Depression intensifies, to cross coast today morning

Heavy rain forecast in coastal areas, Rayalaseema

The depression over west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, with a speed of 6 kmph, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred about 250 km south southeast of Visakhapatnam, 290 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 330 km east-southeast of Narsapur on Monday morning.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Tuesday between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam, close to Kakinada, as a deep depression with wind speed of 55 to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Viziangaram and Srikakulam, districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Krishna, Kurnool, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of East and west Godavari, Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts till Wednesday.

Fishermen warned

The sea condition will be rough to very rough. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till Tuesday evening. Local cautionary signal number three (LC-III) was hoisted at Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Vadarevu and Krishnapatnam ports.

High alert

Srikakulam Staff Reporter writes:

Srikakulam district has been on high alert with the heavy downpour in almost all 38 mandals.

Haripuram, near Itchapuram, town received the highest rainfall of 115.25 mm. Palasa town received 100 mm, flooding many low-lying areas. Gara and Srikakulam towns also witnessed heavy rain, disrupting life. Srikakulam town received nearly 70 mm rainfall, forcing people to remain indoors. Other areas received rainfall ranging from 53mm to 65mm.

The government permitted to open shops till 9 p.m. from Monday, but many of them closed their shutters by afternoon due to lack of business activity.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas reviewed the situation and directed revenue officials to be alert since the heavy rain might lead to floods to Nagavali, Vamsadhara and other rivers.

Control room

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal directed the officials to be alert for next few days since heavy downpour might continue in the district. According to him, Bhogapuram received the highest rainfall of 31mm. A control room has been set up in the Collector's office (Ph. 08922-236947) to monitor the situation. He said that there were no untoward incidents in the district in spite of heavy rain in the district which witnessed 11.18 mm rainfall in the last two days.