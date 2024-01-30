GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Department of Post releases special covers, monograph to mark Ambedkar’s visit to coastal Andhra Pradesh

The monograph is a compilation of rare glimpses of the visit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and write-ups of bureaucrats, research scholars and professors

January 30, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The Department of Posts on January 30 (Tuesday) released ten special covers and a monograph to commemorate the visit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to coastal Andhra Pradesh in September, 1944.

The covers and monograph titled ‘Trail of the Visit of Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to A.P.-1944’ were released by Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General V. Ramulu and Special Chief Secretary to government Budithi Rajasekhar.

Later, the officials recalled that Ambedkar had made a whirlwind visit to Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Tuni, Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Penntapadu, Gudivada and Eluru in 1944. During his visit to Rajahmundry, he had addressed the constraints in the way of education and discussed socio-economic issues of the region with the leaders and public.

“It was here that he said: We can draft a Constitution which can be signed by all those who are the representatives of different sections and communities in the country. The rest is history,” said Mr. Ramulu.

The officials recalled how the speeches of Ambedkar had left a deep impact on children and Dalit leaders of the region, who, motivated by his speeches, went on to occupy positions of high ranks.

In memory of such events, Mr. Ramulu said the Department of Post has brought out a monograph that is a compilation of rare glimpses of the visit, write-ups of eminent personalities that include bureaucrats, research scholars and professors. It also includes events of special covers released at each of the above said places visited by the leader.

Direcor of Postal Services Sandesh Mahadevappa and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / history

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.