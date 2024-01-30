Department of Post releases special covers, monograph to mark Ambedkar’s visit to coastal Andhra Pradesh

January 30, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Department of Posts on January 30 (Tuesday) released ten special covers and a monograph to commemorate the visit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to coastal Andhra Pradesh in September, 1944.

The covers and monograph titled ‘Trail of the Visit of Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to A.P.-1944’ were released by Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster General V. Ramulu and Special Chief Secretary to government Budithi Rajasekhar.

Later, the officials recalled that Ambedkar had made a whirlwind visit to Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Tuni, Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Penntapadu, Gudivada and Eluru in 1944. During his visit to Rajahmundry, he had addressed the constraints in the way of education and discussed socio-economic issues of the region with the leaders and public.

“It was here that he said: We can draft a Constitution which can be signed by all those who are the representatives of different sections and communities in the country. The rest is history,” said Mr. Ramulu.

The officials recalled how the speeches of Ambedkar had left a deep impact on children and Dalit leaders of the region, who, motivated by his speeches, went on to occupy positions of high ranks.

In memory of such events, Mr. Ramulu said the Department of Post has brought out a monograph that is a compilation of rare glimpses of the visit, write-ups of eminent personalities that include bureaucrats, research scholars and professors. It also includes events of special covers released at each of the above said places visited by the leader.

Direcor of Postal Services Sandesh Mahadevappa and others were present on the occasion.