Demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ begins in Andhra Pradesh

The demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ has gathered momentum with workers pulling down more than 70% of the structure. It will be completed by Wednesday evening as officials of the A.P.-Capital Region Development Authority are personally monitoring the work. The compound wall and most part of the building have been razed.

A large number of policemen have been deployed there to prevent any disruption by those opposing the demolition.

‘Praja Vedika’ is an auditorium built by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu next to his residence at Undavalli near here for hearing people’s grievances and to hold official meetings.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered its demolition while addressing a meeting of District Collectors at the same venue two days ago, saying it was an unauthorised construction built on the banks of the Krishna.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) refused to stay the demolition, concurring with Advocate-General Subrahmanyam Sriram’s view that governments were supposed to abide by the “public trust doctrine” that mandated State action for effective management of resources.

The court asserted that when petitioner P. Srinivasa Rao, who had sought the stopping of the demolition, agreed that the structure was illegal, there was no justification of public interest in the plea.

However, it said the appeal for recovering the cost of construction from those who got the hall built in flagrant violation of rules would be looked into. The hearing was adjourned by two weeks.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, Mr. Sriram pointed out that the courts could direct governments to take remedial action when illegal constructions posed a threat to natural resources.

He informed the High Court that the demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ was under way and there was a possibility of some vested interests obstructing it and denied that the action was taken in haste.