‘Demand survey for housing scheme from today’

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the State government would conduct a demand survey for the ‘Jagananna Smart Town’ scheme aimed at providing affordable housing for middle-income group (MIG) people, including government employees, on April 6 and 7.

In a release, Mr. Venkatesh said that the government intends to provide land to MIGs and develop colonies with all amenities at locations within five kilometres from existing urban areas.

He said that beneficiaries, falling in the annual income bracket of three to six lakh, can get 150 square yards of land, while those in the income bracket of six to 12 lakh can get 200 square yards and those with 12 to 18 lakh annual income can get 240 square yards plots.

He said the Ward Secretariat staff would conduct the survey on Tuesday and Wednesday, and asked the public to make use of the scheme.