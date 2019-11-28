Demand mounts for modernisation of fishing harbour

AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Welfare Association and Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association have sought immediate funding from the Central and State governments to take up the long-pending modernisation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Association leaders P.C. Appa Rao and Ch. Satyanarayana Murthy have asked the authorities concerned to get Central funds released under the Blue Revolution project to upgrade the skills and modernise fishing vessels of the marine fishermen.

The modernisation of fishing harbour with drying, cold storage and hygienic handling facilities was mooted five years ago at a cost of ₹40 crore.

“We also want construction of new fishing harbours at Pudimadaka, Rambilli, Yarada and other areas under the Blue Revolution project to provide livelihood to traditional fishermen,” said National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu said.

Centre’s promise

Meanwhile, the Central government has promised to provide financial assistance under the ‘Blue Revolution: integrated development and management of fisheries’ for taking up various modernisation works.

At present, the country has about 2.6 lakh marine fishing crafts of different categories to harness the estimated potential of fishery resources of 5.31 million tonne available in jurisdictional waters.

In response to a question by YSR Congress Party member in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Pratap Chandra Sarangi said during 2018-19, about 70% (3,714 million tonne) of the total marine potential was harnessed.

He said the Ministry under the Centrally-sponsored scheme was giving financial aid for development of the fisheries sector which included various types of marine fisheries activity such as motorisation of traditional crafts, supply of safety kits, assistance for procurement of fiberglass reinforced plastic boats and procurement of insulated ice boxes.

Assistance is also rendered for promotion of mariculture, construction and renovation of fishing harbours and fish landing centres, assistance for deep-sea fishing for traditional fishermen and conversion of trawlers into long liners besides other fisheries activities.

Mr. Pradhan said the National Committee for Strengthening Maritime and Coastal Security was dealing with matters related to safety of fishermen and fishing vessels venturing into sea.