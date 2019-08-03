Demand for Bharat Ratna for Pingali Venkayya gets louder

The long pending demand for Bharat Ratna for India’s national flag designer, Pingali Venkayya, is gaining momentum.

On the occasion of his 142nd birth anniversary, scholars, amateur historians, academicians and writers demanded that Pingali Venkayya (August 2, 1878 - July 4, 1963) be honoured with Bharat Ratna. The State government had recommended Venkayya’s name in 2011 for the award.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad opined that the people of Andhra Pradesh should stand together and voice their demand for the award for the freedom fighter. Pingali Venkayya was born in Bhatlapenumarru near Kuchipudi in Krishna district and taught at the National College in Machilipatnam.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life celebrated Venkayya’s jayanthi by offering floral tributes to his portrait at his native village.

Contests for students

Vijayawada Staff Reporter adds:

Department of Archaeology and Museums organised drawing and essay writing competitions on the occasion. The museum officials and teachers from the schools and various colleges enlightened the children about the contribution of Pingali Venkayya.

T. Vijayalakshmi, director of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, explained to the children about the significance of the day.