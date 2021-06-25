D.El.Ed results released

The results of Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) first year examinations held in November last have been released. In a statement on Friday, Director, Government Examinations, said details of the marks memo were made available on the website, www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Candidates seeking recounting of marks can submit their application specifying the subject for which recounting is sought, along with a challan, directly in the office of the Director of Government Examinations by July 9.

A sum of ₹500 for each subject should be paid only through CFMS (Comprehensive Financial Management System).

The postal address for sending re-counting applications is: P. Guru Swamy Reddy, Additional Joint Secretary, O/o Director of Government Examinations, opposite Andhra Hospital, Gollapudi, Vijayawada-521225

Demand drafts or bankers cheques would not be accepted, and applications received after the due date would be rejected, added the statement.