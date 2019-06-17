Delay in cash remittance for paddy hits kharif work

Inordinate delay in cash remittances to bank accounts of farmers pertaining to paddy procurement in East Godavari district has its cascading effect on the commencement of works for the kharif season.

The officials have set up paddy procurement centres across the district to procure at least half of the total rabi yield of 13 lakh metric tonnes. So far, 3.88 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured by these centres . Though the paddy cost is supposed to be remitted to farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours of the purchase, delay is being reported . Farmers complain that they are yet to get the money even as three weeks have passed after they sold their produce.

Records suggest that 3.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth ₹680.93 crore have been purchased at procurement centres, of which ₹150 crore is yet to be remitted to the accounts of farmers.

With the kharif season approaching fast, farmers need money to meet the input costs. However, the prevailing situation is forcing them to go for hand loans for they can’t afford to delay the transplantation operations which is supposed to be completed in the next few weeks, with the monsoon being expected sometime this week.

Delay in remittance, however, is attributed to shortage of funds.

The sums allocated for the paddy procurement have reportedly been diverted to meet the election expenses and the officials are looking for fresh release of funds from the government to clear the dues.

“The process will be completed soon. We are also taking steps to procure 2 lakh metric tonnes of paddy,” East Godavari Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna says.