Degree student found dead; Chandragiri SI arrested for cheating her

The sub-inspector had promised to marry the girl, but she alleged that he was having an affair

Chandragiri Sub-Inspector of Police Vijay Kumar Nayak was arrested on Saturday following the death of a degree student on Friday night. The girl was a relative of Mr. Nayak and he had promised to marry her.

The girl was studying in a college in Tirupati. Both, Mr. Nayak and her, hail from Pamidi in the Anantapur district. Both families were preparing for the wedding, but the girl recently learnt that Mr. Nayak was having an affair. She filed a complaint with the Tadipatri police about it.

On Thursday, the girl consumed poison and died in a hospital on Friday night. The matter was brought to the notice of Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, who ordered the arrest of the sub-inspector.

Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police V.N.K. Chaitanya told The Hindu that they had arrested the sub-inspector and registered cases under non-bailable sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) and was produced in court before sending him to judicial remand.