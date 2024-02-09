GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defeat TDP-JSP combine and YSR Congress Party in polls, Left parties urge people of Andhra Pradesh

CPI, CPI(M) criticise Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party for trying to forge an alliance with the BJP

February 09, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of  India- Marxist (CPI-M) have called upon people to defeat the TDP-JSP combine and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State. They have urged people to vote for Left-secular forces in the Assembly and General elections. 

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao found fault with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for their plans to forge ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  The BJP did a gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Despite this, the TDP-JSP were craving for an  alliance with the BJP. Similarly, the YSRCP rule turned out to be autocratic and anti people. The people have to understand that they would hardly witness any progress and development if TDP-JSP and YSRCP were voted to power, they said.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre did not accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the State. Also, it was poised to sell away the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It would sound death knell to the TDP to go for a poll alliance. The onus lies on the TDP to tell the people how it would sail with the BJP, which was responsible for poor progress and under development in the State. The TDP should tell the people why it walked out of the NDA in 2019 and what happened to those problems and issues now,  they said, adding, the Left parties would organise a conference in Vijayawada on February 20 on the political developments in Andhra Pradesh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.