Defeat TDP-JSP combine and YSR Congress Party in polls, Left parties urge people of Andhra Pradesh

February 09, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) have called upon people to defeat the TDP-JSP combine and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State. They have urged people to vote for Left-secular forces in the Assembly and General elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao found fault with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for their plans to forge ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP did a gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Despite this, the TDP-JSP were craving for an alliance with the BJP. Similarly, the YSRCP rule turned out to be autocratic and anti people. The people have to understand that they would hardly witness any progress and development if TDP-JSP and YSRCP were voted to power, they said.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre did not accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the State. Also, it was poised to sell away the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It would sound death knell to the TDP to go for a poll alliance. The onus lies on the TDP to tell the people how it would sail with the BJP, which was responsible for poor progress and under development in the State. The TDP should tell the people why it walked out of the NDA in 2019 and what happened to those problems and issues now, they said, adding, the Left parties would organise a conference in Vijayawada on February 20 on the political developments in Andhra Pradesh.