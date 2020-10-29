Decline in new cases continues for fourth day

Five districts report no new deaths; less than 100 cases in five districts

The State has for the fourth consecutive day reported less than 3,000 new cases in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The infection tally has gone up to 8,14,774 with 2,949 new cases. During the same period, 18 new deaths were reported and the toll has increased to 6,643.

As many as 3,609 patients have recovered in the past day, taking the number of recoveries so far to 7,81,509 which is 95.92% of the total infections. While the death rate remains at 0.82% there were only 3.26% active cases. At present, 26,622 patients are undergoing treatment and 75% of them were in six districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, while the rest of the seven districts have altogether only 25% active cases.

Testing

In the past day, 77,028 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 3.83% ,while the overall positivity rate of 77.77 lakh samples tested so far remains at 10.48%.

Meanwhile, five districts reported not more than 100 new cases and five districts reported no new deaths. West Godavari reported highest single-day tally.

The district-wise new cases and tallies are as follows: West Godavari (492 and 3), Krishna (457 and 3), Guntur (421 and 3), East Godavari (417 and 2), Chittoor (315 and 2), Kadapa (193 and 0), Anantapur (192 and 3), Visakhapatnam (114 and 1), Prakasam (99 and 1), Nellore (76 and 0), Srikakulam (74 and 0), Vizianagaram (67 and 0) and Kurnool (32 and 0).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,14,554), West Godavari (84,271), Chittoor (77,436), Guntur (66,152), Anantapur (64,064), Kurnool (59,373), Nellore (59,234), Prakasam (58,915), Visakhapatnam (55,429), Kadapa (51,572), Srikakulam (43,698), Vizianagaram (39,091) and Krishna (38,090).