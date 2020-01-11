Declare Vizag Executive capital of State: YSRCP

Leaders and members of YSR Congress Party from various constituencies, organised rallies at several areas demanding declaration of Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of the State.

M.P, M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao took out a rally at Madhurwada area. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP leaders K.K. Raju, A Vijaya Nirmala and several others conducted rallies in South, East, West and North constituencies. A large number of people who accompanied them raised slogans against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), for his demand not to shift the capital from Amaravati.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao criticised Mr. Naidu alleging that he was against to the development of North Andhra region. He also said that decentralised development is the only way forward for the progress of the state.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Naidu, Former Minister and senior YSRC Party leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said that at present Naidu’s only aim is to become Chief Minister by doing anything. He alleged that since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is gaining a good name with his welfare schemes, Mr. Naidu is coming up with various tactics to spoil the image.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu had failed to develop North Andhra region and he had no right to talk about the region.

“It may be recalled that all the TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam region have already welcomed the idea of Vizag as Executive capital. But at the same time I do not understand why they have staged protest with black badges on Thursday,” he said.