‘Decision to auction TTD assets not fair’

In a twist to the ongoing row over the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to auction its unprofitable assets, its Trust Board special invitee Rakesh Sinha on Monday wrote a letter to board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to stall the process of selling the assets donated to Lord Venkateswara by the devotees, and protect the sentiment behind it.
Mr. Sinha said it was not correct on the part of the board to cite the example of the previous board’s decision in initiating such a move. He further sought that devotees be involved in the procedure to protect the assets of the temple organisation.
BJP plans protest
Meanwhile, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tirupati said in response to the call given by State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, they would be observing one-day protest at their respective residences against the TTD decision.
They said that the Trust Board should pass a resolution to permanently put an end to the practice of selling the assets.
