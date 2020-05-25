Andhra Pradesh

‘Decision to auction TTD assets not fair’

Trust Board special invitee writes to Subba Reddy

In a twist to the ongoing row over the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to auction its unprofitable assets, its Trust Board special invitee Rakesh Sinha on Monday wrote a letter to board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to stall the process of selling the assets donated to Lord Venkateswara by the devotees, and protect the sentiment behind it.

Mr. Sinha said it was not correct on the part of the board to cite the example of the previous board’s decision in initiating such a move. He further sought that devotees be involved in the procedure to protect the assets of the temple organisation.

BJP plans protest

Meanwhile, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tirupati said in response to the call given by State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, they would be observing one-day protest at their respective residences against the TTD decision.

They said that the Trust Board should pass a resolution to permanently put an end to the practice of selling the assets.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:36:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/decision-to-auction-ttd-assets-not-fair/article31674435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY