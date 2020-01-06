Andhra Pradesh

Decentralise development, not administration: JAC

A Joint Action Committee comprising leaders from TDP and other Opposition parties formed to protest the relocation of the Andhra Pradesh capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam urged the State government on Sunday to go for decentralised development, but not decentralised administration, which they said would be of no help to the people in any way.

Launching a signature collection campaign here on Sunday, TDP leaders along with Communist Party of India district secretary D. Jagadeesh vehemently opposed the proposed shifting of capital from Amaravati and said this move would in no way be beneficial for the people from Rayalaseema as people from Anantapur would have to travel a very long distance to reach the Capital if it were to be relocated to Visakhapatnam.

Former Minister and TDP Politburo Member Kalava Srinivasulu, CPI district secretary D. Jagadeesh, former Mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa, and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary pitched a tent opposite the old RDO Office in the city to collect one lakh signatures against the proposal to relocate the capital. Senior citizens too chipped in by raising slogans at the signature campaign venue. The YSRCP was fanning regionalism without focus on scientific reasoning in having three capitals or shifting of the capital city from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, said the JAC leaders.

“The so-called survey or study reports of two committees commissioned by the State government have caused confusion instead of finding a tangible solution for development or bringing in investors into Andhra Pradesh,” they said.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 12:33:00 AM

