Decentralisation will spread development in State: YSRCP

Decentralisation of development is the only panacea for backwardness, underdevelopment and inequality pervading our society, said YSRCP leader Lella Appireddy.

“Decentralisation will spread development to all parts of the State. Look at Guntur, an educational hub in the State. Is it not because students are denied quality education in their towns and villages? Why development should lay centred in one region?’’ Mr. Appireddy questioned at the workshop held with students at Masterminds CA Academy.

Mr. Appireddy had organised similar seminars in the last two weeks in support of decentralisation of development and the three capitals idea mooted by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Decentralisation is not just an idea, but it will be taken up on a mission mode by the government. The backward North Coastal region and the Rayalaseema region will be developed, and Guntur-Krishna region will remain close to the heart of the CM and our party. Agri-centric industries will come up in this region, irrigation facilities would be spruced up in Rayalaseema region while Visakhapatnam will be developed as a financial and administrative hub of the State,” said Mr. Appireddy.

The meeting was attended by students of different colleges, teachers and party members.

Further, decentralisation would open up opportunities for all sections and the State would reap the benefits in the long run, he added.