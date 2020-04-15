Decentralisation of Rythu Bazaars helped in smooth supply of essentials in A.P.

Decentralisation of Rythu Bazaars during the lockdown has resulted in the availability of adequate quantities of essentials commodities, with their number going up from 100 to 471.

This has helped farmers in realising fair prices for their produce and the move prevented distress sales. Besides, it made social distancing easy for the public, according to an official release.

APSRTC’s mobile Rythu Bazaars

Apart from the temporary Rythu Bazaars 451 APSRTC buses have been converted into mobile Rythu Bazaars selling a wide range of products straight from the farm. With this, essential commodities could be supplied even in remote areas.

To streamline operations, tokens are being issued at some Rythu Bazaars during peak hours. Further, a majority of the temporary Rythu Bazaars are located in open areas to reduce congestion.

Check on prices

To ensure that no vendor charges exorbitantly for essentials, price lists are prominently displayed outside shops, supermarkets, and Rythu Bazaars. In fact, prices are fixed by district committees and a special Spandana Helpline with phone number 1902 has been set up to enable citizens to complain of any incidences of exploitation. In a bid to monitor prices, a data collecting system has been put in place. Price variations are tracked and those fleecing the customers were duly punished.

Moreover, the Agriculture Marketing Department has ramped up it’s door delivery services. The process of on-boarding logistical partners is underway and an app is to be launched soon.