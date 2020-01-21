Decentralisation a corrective measure: CM

Calling his government’s decision to develop three capital cities as a corrective measure, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that a plethora of committees, including the one headed by K.C. Sivaramakrishnan constituted by the Central government, had recommended the decentralised model for the balanced development of the State and it was what the government was following with a vision for the entire State.

Mr. Jagan observed that if the grandiose plans conceived by former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu were to be given a tangible shape, the creation of trunk infrastructure alone in Amaravati over a 30-year period would escalate to about ₹5.97 lakh crore from the current estimate of ₹1.09 lakh crore.

The State neither has the financial wherewithal required to build such a mega city nor was it essential to splurge money on such an ambitious project when its finances were crippled, he said.

‘Regional aspirations’

Making a statement on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Jagan said regional aspirations were to be kept in mind at this historic juncture as the north coastal districts and Rayalaseema had been suffering for decades as everything was concentrated in Hyderabad and there was a danger of the same thing happening in the Vijayawada-Guntur region if the seats of governance and development were limited to Amaravati which was home to virgin, multi-cropped land.

The government had, therefore, resolved to have three capital cities for administrative, legislative and judicial functions, the CM said and went on to substantiate his government’s argument in favour of the decentralised model as opposed to a ‘honey pot’ pattern. He continued speaking till late in the night.

YSRCP lying: Naidu

Earlier, Mr. Naidu pointed out that none of the committees, which the government was banking upon to take forward its proposal forward, had made such suggestions, nor did the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act made such a recommendation. The bifurcation Act too made a mention about a capital, but not three. In fact, the Sivaramakrishnan Committee which was referred to by the government has not suggested three capitals.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need for decentralisation of development but not governance.

The Sivaramakrishnan Committee favoured Visakhapatnam after the Vijayawada-Guntur area. The committee never said the capital should be developed in that region. The YSR Congress leaders were spreading lies, he alleged, adding the TDP government selected the area between Vijayawada and Guntur keeping the needs of future generations in mind.

Investments stalled

There is a flight in investments due to stalling of the works at Amaravati. There was a real estate boom in Hyderabad. “Though the Chief Minister is younger than me in age, I request him with folded hands to rethink on government plans, he said, adding, “I will be very happy if the government released funds to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on a par with Kadapa district. Think of the farmers who parted with their land.”