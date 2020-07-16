Death toll mounts to 37 in Prakasam, Nellore districts

Coronavirus continues to wreck havoc in south coastal A.P. as 11 more persons died in Prakasam and Nellore districts during the last 24 hours.
Eight persons succumbed in Ongole, taking the toll to 21 in Prakasam district. In Nellore, the toll increased to 16 with three more deaths, health officials said.’
Containment zones
Five more containment zones were formed in Prakasam as 125 persons from across the district tested positive. With this, the tally shot up to 1,806, which had 47 very active clusters and 76 active clusters. The health condition of 400 patients was stable, health officials said.
Meanwhile, 44 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospital. As many as 2,255 persons tested negative during the period. A four-year-old girl from Kanigiri and a six-year-old boy from Ongole were among the infected.
Lockdown was strictly enforced in Ongole which registered the highest number of 22 fresh cases. It topped the district in the incidence with 334 confirmed cases.
Relaxations to lockdown were withdrawn also in Chirala and Kandukur towns,which reported 17 new cases each to take the count to 172 and 125 respectively. Six more persons got infected in remote Ballikurava village,which now has 23 positive cases. The virus was very active in Pamur village with 234 cases, including 13 fresh cases after a Chennai returnee tested positive for the disease. Fresh cases were reported from villages such as P.C. Palli, V.V. Palem, Thallur, Tarlupadu, T. Cheruvu and Yeddanapudi. Three persons who had returned from Hyderabad were among the newly-infected.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath