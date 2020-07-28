Death of Dalit youth: SI suspended for dereliction of duty

Chirala II Town sub-inspector K. Vijay Kumar was placed under suspension on Tuesday for “sheer negligence and gross dereliction of duty”, resulting in the alleged custodial death of Dalit youth Y. Kiran Kumar, who was picked up for not wearing mask in a COVID-19 hotspot of Chirala.

Issuing the suspension order, South Coastal Zone Inspector-General of Police J. Prabhakar Rao said it was found that the SI had not taken proper care while transporting the arrested youth to the police station on July 18, following which he reportedly “sustained fatal head injury while allegedly attempting to escape from police custody.”

“It is unbecoming of the government employee who had violated Rule 3 of the APCS(Conduct) Rules, 1964,” said the IG, who visited Ongole on Monday to take stock of the investigation into the case.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal had entrusted the case to Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao for an impartial probe.

The SP warned the personnel of stern action for negligence in duty.