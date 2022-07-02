Deakin varsity expert keen on sharing expertise with MA&UD Department

Research Fellow of Australia's Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, Deakin University, Srikanth Thudumu has expressed interest in working with the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) in Andhra Pradesh by sharing the university's expertise and technology.

Dr. Srikanth, an expert in Applied Artificial Intelligence and translational research, met Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh recently and submitted a proposal to participate in the programmes of the department, a release here on Saturday said.

Dr. Srikanth explained the Minister about the latest programmes in AI and cyber security available with the university.