Deakin varsity expert keen on sharing expertise with MA&UD Department
Research Fellow of Australia's Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, Deakin University, Srikanth Thudumu has expressed interest in working with the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) in Andhra Pradesh by sharing the university's expertise and technology.
Dr. Srikanth, an expert in Applied Artificial Intelligence and translational research, met Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh recently and submitted a proposal to participate in the programmes of the department, a release here on Saturday said.
Dr. Srikanth explained the Minister about the latest programmes in AI and cyber security available with the university.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.