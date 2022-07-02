Andhra Pradesh

Deakin varsity expert keen on sharing expertise with MA&UD Department

T. Srikanth of Deakin University, Australia, interacting with Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh.

T. Srikanth of Deakin University, Australia, interacting with Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh.

Research Fellow of Australia's Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, Deakin University, Srikanth Thudumu has expressed interest in working with the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) in Andhra Pradesh by sharing the university's expertise and technology.

Dr. Srikanth, an expert in Applied Artificial Intelligence and translational research, met Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh recently and submitted a proposal to participate in the programmes of the department, a release here on Saturday said.

Dr. Srikanth explained the Minister about the latest programmes in AI and cyber security available with the university.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2022 7:52:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/deakin-varsity-expert-keen-on-sharing-expertise-with-municipal-administration-department/article65592905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY