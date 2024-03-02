GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deaf and mute children observe World Hearing Day

KIMS Saveera Hospital consultant cochlear implant surgeon Raghavendra Reddy said 26 children had received life-changing surgeries free of cost under Arogyasri, EHS and Adip schemes

March 02, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
KIMS Saveera Hospital staff celebrate World Hearing Day in the midst of deaf and mute children, who have been treated for their impairment, in Anantapur on Saturday.

Commemorating the ‘World Hearing Day’, KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur conducted a series of initiatives on Saturday and observed the day in the midst of deaf and mute children, who have undergone treatment for their impairment.

Consultant cochlear implant surgeon Raghavendra Reddy said 26 children had received life-changing surgeries free of cost under Arogyasri, EHS and Adip schemes, which would have otherwise cost them around ₹10-20 lakh each. Children as young as one year and eight months were picked up for treatment under this special scheme, Dr. Reddy said.

“Without surgery, children won’t develop speech, leading to significant challenges in society. Our primary objective is to raise awareness about these operations and ensure a better future for the deaf and mute children”, he added.

Noted social worker Tarimela Amarnath Reddy appreciated the hospital for the noble gesture. Medical Superintendent Abeeb Raja, anaesthetist Ravisankar Reddy, paediatrician A. Mahesh, audiologist Nagi Reddy took part.

