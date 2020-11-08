Date extended to apply for RGUKT entrance test

Staggered timings for students on campus

The last date for the last phase for submission of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Common Entrance Test (CET) online application has been extended up to November 13, and with a fine of ₹1,000, up to November 16.

A statement issued by the university on Saturday said based on the advice of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the academic year 2020-21 had been started, following a blended learning approach as teaching-learning strategy in the first semester. Students would enter and leave the campus in a staggered way such that one third of the total student strength would only be on the campus at any point of time.

Semester exams

Online classes were being held for Pre-University Course (PUC-2) students from November 2 at all the four campuses of the university. Students were currently on the campus to appear for PUC-2 exams of semester-2, the result of which would determine branch allocation in the first year of engineering.

All precautionary measures were in place and the students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one month and the students with potential signs of the virus infection were not allowed to enter the campus.

The hostellers would be screened at the entrance gate and again before they enter their allotted hostel room. The rooms that were earlier shared by four and six persons, would now be shared by only two students.

If a student/parent was not willing to come to the campus to appear for the PUC-2 exams scheduled to be held in the first week of December, due to fear of the pandemic, the university would provide them another opportunity, said the statement.