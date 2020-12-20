Date extended for NTSE fee payment

The last date for submission of application and payment of examination fee for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), scheduled to be held on February 14, has been extended up to January 1.

In a statement on Saturday, Krishna District Education Officer M.V. Rajya Lakshmi said 10th Class students from all government-recognised schools in the State were eligible to write the test. For details about the exam, students should visit website www.bseap.org or from the respective DEO’s office.

January 1 is also the last date for school headmasters to upload the applications online and payment of challans, while January 11 is the last date for submission of nominal rolls and proposals to the DEOs by the headmasters.

NTSE is a national level exam conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for granting scholarships to meritorious students studying in class 10.