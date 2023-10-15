Dasara celebrations begin on a grand note at Srisailam temple

October 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Navaratri Brahmotsavams began on a grand note at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on October 15 (Sunday).

The temple is one of the Dwadasa Jyotirlinga temples and Ashtadasa Shakti Peethams in India. Bhramaramba Devi, the consort of Lord Shiva, will be adorned with the Navadurga alankaram during the nine-day festival.

The Dasara festival began amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns, special rituals and homams.

The temple premises and the arterial junctions in the town were tastefully decorated with illumination works. The officials have made special arrangements for devotees. Special prayers, Rudrayagam, Chandiyagam, Japaparayanas, Navadurga alankaram, and Vahana Seva (a procession of celestial vehicles) will be organised during the festival.

Temple Executive Officer Peddiraju said that a top priority was given to the maintenance of special darshan queues, beautification of the temple premises with flowers, and arranging LED screens for the devotees.

In the evening, Ankurarpana (initiation), and important rituals such as Agnipratishtapana, Rudrahomam, and Kumkumarchana were performed for the Goddess, who was adroned with the Shailaputri alankaram on the first day of the festival. On October 16 (Monday), the deity would be adorned with the Brahmacharini alankaram.

Heavy police bandobast has been made in Srisailam. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are plying special buses from various parts of the two States to Srisailam for the convenience of the devotees.