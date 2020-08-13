Darshan for public at Srisailam temple from today

The darshan of the presiding deity at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam at Srisailam will resume on Friday (August 14) for the general public.
According to a press release from the temple, the general public need to register their names on the website: www.srisailamonline. com, for gaining entry into the temple.
According to the temple management, all COVID-19 protocols would be stringently followed during the time the temple was open and all devotees must use sanitisers, wear masks and maintain physical distance. Circles have been drawn for the physical distancing.
The temple was reopened on June 11 after the lockdown, but again closed last month when the entire temple area was declared a containment zone following several people turning COVID-19 positive.
“The temple has been removed from the Containment Cluster/Zone purview following the number of cases coming down drastically and the management expects to admit at the most 6,000 devotees per day,” according to temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath