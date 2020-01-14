Dappu artists buoyed over receiving ID cards

On the occasion of Sankranti, Dappu artists have finally received their identity cards from the district administration on Monday. District collector G. Veerapandian distributed identity cards to the artists from all the constituencies in the district at the Collectorate.

Sankranti fete was observed on a grand scale in the district. Speaking at the event organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Veerapandian expressed contentment over the traditional way the festival was celebrated.

He stressed on the importance of the tradition and said that children must be enlightened on cultures, traditions and festivals so that they could pass it on to their posterity.

At the Collectorate, food courts, and stalls were all set up. Mr. Veerapandian who was the chief guest of the event was brought in on a bullock cart, along with Joint Collector Ravi Pattansetti and Joint Collector-2 Syed Khaja Mohiuddin.

KDCC Bank chairman Rami Reddy, DRO Pullaiah and other district officials have taken part in the event.