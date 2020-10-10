Dalit families allege land grabbing in Ranasthalam mandal of A.P.

The families said that ₹200 crore’s worth of D-Patta lands were grabbed in Bantupalli, Sancham, Kamma Sigadam, Krishnapuram and other villages of the mandal

Several Dalit families urged the A.P. government to conduct a probe into the land grabbing in various villages of Ranasthalam mandal alleging that that the influential persons of ruling YSR Congress Party were involved in illegal activities.

The families said that ₹200 crore’s worth of D-Patta lands were grabbed in Bantupalli, Sancham, Kamma Sigadam, Krishnapuram and other villages of the mandal. They staged agitations in those villages and submitted a memorandum to Ranasthalam Tehasildhar Sudhar Rani, urging her to issue notices to those land grabbers. They said that the lands have been under their holdings for the last 50 years with valid documents.

"The then Collector K. Dhananjya Reddy conducted an inquiry and resumed our lands when the local leaders tried to grab them. But the same is being repeated now as they have backing from the ruling YSRCP," they alleged.

Ms.Sudharani said that an inquiry would be conducted very soon and there would be no chance for land grabbing in her jurisdiction.