Dairy farmers in Andhra Pradesh cautioned against brucellosis among livestock

Vaccine to be given to four to eight month old calves

Vaccine to be given to four to eight month old calves

District Collector P.S. Girisha on Monday said dairy farmers should be encouraged to get their livestock vaccinated against brucellosis. The Collector was launching the “Brucellosis Vaccine “ poster as part of the National Livestock Disease Vaccination Programme undertaken by the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Mr. Girisha said that the brucellosis vaccination programme was being implemented across the country. Dairy farmers should be cautioned by the officials and field staff concerned about the dangerous effects of the disease on their livestock.

“Vaccines are needed to prevent brucellosis. These vaccines should only be given to calves over four months and under eight months of age. Veterinarians would go to the owners of the livestock and vaccinate the animals free of cost. Once vaccinated, cattle do not develop brucellosis for the rest of their lives. The first phase of vaccination was completed last March and the programme would be conducted in three phases this year,” he said.

The second phase would be held from July 1 to 10. The third phase would be held in September and dairy farmers had to be sensitised about the importance of the vaccination, he said.

“The disease is transmitted to humans especially from livestock. Sooty cattle are more likely to have an abortion during the early and middle stages of the disease. Workers at slaughter houses and veterinary units, especially those working in the leather industry are at a risk,” the Collector said.

Senior officials of the Animal Husbandry and allied departments took part in the event.